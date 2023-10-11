Advertorial: Aggreko expands presence in the Bahamas establishing a local entity and appoints seasoned businessman Jeffrey Beckles as Local Director

Nassau, Bahamas, October 9, 2023 - Aggreko, a global leader in providing flexible energy solutions, is proud to announce its expansion into the Bahamas, by establishing a new local entity in the region. This significant move underscores Aggreko's commitment to powering progress in the Caribbean and increasing its capability to deliver long-term efficient, reliable, and sustainable (including renewable sources) energy solutions.

Leading the charge as the newly appointed Local Director for Aggreko Bahamas is Jeffrey Beckles, a highly regarded businessman and corporate advisor with an impressive track record spanning various key sectors. His strategic leadership and local expertise make him the ideal choice to support Aggreko's operations in the Bahamas, as the company embarks on a mission to transform the energy landscape while meeting the growing demand for reliable and cost-effective power solutions.

Jeffrey Beckles stated, "Aggreko has been in the Bahamas for over a decade and I am honoured to now support the company's new investments and growth into the country. Bahamas holds immense potential for sustainable energy solutions, and Aggreko is uniquely positioned to support this journey. Our team of experts is dedicated to ensuring the seamless delivery of reliable power, reducing outages, and contributing to the growth of the local community. We are not just opening offices; we are building a brighter and more sustainable energy future for the Bahamas, and supporting its economic growth."

As the Caribbean energy transition becomes a reality, Aggreko is dedicated to offering integrated solutions for a cleaner and more efficient generation matrix. Aggreko’s bridge power solutions pave the way towards cleaner energy, bringing new technologies with high-efficiency equipment utilising a wide range of fuels - such as LPG, LNG, and diesel – as well as offering a very flexible business model. The company is also able to provide and seamlessly integrate renewable sources with thermal generation and battery systems to ensure consistent, efficient, and flexible power for the medium and long term.

Aggreko's expansion also includes an exciting commitment to investing in an apprentice program in partnership with the local university and technical schools, aiming to generate jobs and foster community development in the Bahamas. For more information about Aggreko's presence in the Caribbean, please visit: https://www.aggreko.com/en-us