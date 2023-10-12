Bowleg: Repair of stadium likely Chinese govt funded

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said the Chinese government would likely fund all Thomas A Robinson National Stadium repairs and employ Chinese workers to do the work.

He could not confirm how many Bahamians will be involved, saying the government is “pushing heavily” for their involvement.

“Well, the whole idea was to have the Chinese technical people and assigned contractor to work along with a Bahamian contractor and our technical people and subcontractor, but at the same time, of course, the Chinese had said they wanted to have some employees of their own,” he said yesterday.

“At this time, I cannot say what number of persons that will be, but we are pushing heavily towards ensuring that Bahamians are involved in the repairs.”

The government had pledged $10m to repair the stadium and the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex.

Given the Chinese involvement, Mr Bowleg said he does not know how much the repairs will now cost.

“I don’t know what’s the true value of the repairs right now, but they have their technical team on the ground with the technical team from the Ministry of Works who are finalizing the scope of work we will be undertaking,” he said. “And so that is yet to be finalized to me, but just know that they will be contributing to the repairs of the facility.”

China gifted the 190,000 square ft. stadium to The Bahamas in 2011, signalling the growing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Mr Bowleg said officials are preparing the stadium to host the next World Athletics World Relays and CARIFTA events.

“That’s what the $10m was allocated for,” he said. “However, the Chinese government is going to be covering it, so The Bahamas may not use any of its $10m, and the Chinese government may end up funding the entire repairs, which is what most likely will happen.

“This was a gift given to us, so it’s now up to them to repair the building that we felt was not up to proper standard from day one.”

Mr Bowleg said repairs are expected to start on November 1 and be completed by March 2024 in preparation for next year’s sporting events.