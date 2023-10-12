Jazz Chisholm Little League teams sweep five divisions at 2nd Reloaded Invitational

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Jazz Chisholm Little League (JCLL) teams took home five division championships at the second edition of the Reloaded Baseball Invitational.

The four-day event wrapped up this past Monday at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex as teams competed across five divisions.

The baseball invitational hosted up to 23 teams, which more than doubled the amount of participants at the inaugural event in March, including clubs from Eleuthera, Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Peron Burnside, president of Reloaded Baseball, considered the second hosting of the invitational a success. “We from Reloaded were very impressed with the level of competition between the teams and for the kids in our programme we are highly impressed with the improvements in their batting, fielding, throwing and catching mechanics,” Burnside said.

The president continued to say that the goal is always to help the kids improve from the level they entered the programme to international standards.

“It was a huge success from a developmental standpoint,” he added.

One week removed from their start in the Jazz Chisholm Foundation Little League, the teams hoisted trophies in the T-Ball, Coach Pitch, 10-and under (10U), 12-and under (12U), and 14-and under divisions.

Jazz Yellow came up big against the Jazz Blue team in the T-Ball division with a 25-13 victory.

Matched up against the Reloaded Baseball club, team Jazz Blue dropped their opponents 9-6 in a narrow win this past weekend in the coach pitch division.

The winning ways of the JCLL teams continued in the 10U division.

Jazz Black took down Reloaded ‘A’ in a 19-3 victory.

Jazz Yellow defeated the Reloaded ‘B’ team 19-5 to claim the championship hardware in the 12U category.

The Jazz Blue team capped off a strong showing for the JCLL teams after they shut down team Reloaded 11-4 for the 14U division trophy. Although the Reloaded Baseball teams were unable to secure any titles, Burnside was happy with the improvements the kids have made as all their teams made it to the championship rounds in each division except T-Ball.

“It was a weekend of good competition for the kids with a JCLL team winning the championship in each division.

“In each division except T-Ball, the Reloaded team made it to the championships despite not emerging victorious.

“Our focus is strictly on the development of the kids and we are steering them directly into scholarships and possibly further,” he said.

In upcoming weeks the club continues to stick to their motto ‘good is never enough as we are developing tomorrow’s leaders’.

Following their second invitational, the programme will be hosting a pitchers’ and catchers’ camp along with international coaches before the end of the year.

Additionally, Reloaded Baseball has now added softball to their programme and intends to raise the standards of play in high schools to a higher level as well.

“We have been engaged by numerous international baseball entities and we intend to tap into all of these resources in pursuit of our goals to take the Reloaded kids to international standards,” according to Burnside.

Reloaded Baseball offers a special thanks to the National Sports Authority for playing a pivotal role in their developmental journey.