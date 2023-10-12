‘Junkanoo Boyz’ confident ahead of Concacaf Nations League matchup vs Antigua & Barbuda

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Football Association (BFA) selected a 21-member senior men’s national soccer team to face Antigua and Barbuda in the second window of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football Nations League matches on home soil this Saturday at 6pm.

The match between the third and fourth team of League B in Group D will kick off at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium. With the home team already in an 0-2 hole following back-to-back losses against Puerto Rico and Guyana, they are looking to rebound in Saturday’s game.

Despite the consecutive losses suffered, the team’s head coach Kevin Davies has recognised notable improvements in the team’s style of play which he expects to translate to the field this weekend.

“The guys have been putting in work, the team is almost ready, we are looking for better results moving forward. Even though we lost our last two matches, there was great improvement between game one and two and I am looking forward to more improvement in the game on Saturday,” Davies said.

The head coach remained tight-lipped about the team’s actual strategy against the fourth ranked Group D team, but he said their approach will be tactical and aggressive as they have made some adjustments to correct mistakes.

The away team has an identical 0-2 win/loss record with The Bahamas and their ranks are separated by a mere goal differential. The next match is critical for both teams as they hope to notch their first win in this window and switch positions in the Group D rankings.

Davies acknowledged that although the match is important, his goal is to not put a lot of pressure on the team. “The main thrust is to instil the importance of this game for us here without putting pressure on the guys, these are veteran players that we have here, they understand what’s at stake, you may have pressure but once a game starts everything else on the outside goes away,” he said

The 21-player team, dubbed the Junkanoo Boyz, features a relatively young squad with five players in their teens including Brody Wheaton who is the youngest at 14-years-old.

Veteran player Lesly St Fleur is also returning from a groin injury which kept him out of the lineup against Guyana. The seasoned national team player is locked in ahead of Saturday’s match.

“My readiness for the game is 100 per cent we have been putting in the work with me being around the players everyone’s confidence is up and they are ready to play and go out there and win the game,” St Fleur said.

His teammate Christopher Rahming, who scored the opening goal in The Bahamas’ 6-1 loss to Puerto Rico, is excited to have the mix of players from abroad, high school, and local clubs join together for the goal of winning.

He said having a mix of players always benefits the team as the different styles of play come together and could possibly lead to something great.

The senior men’s national soccer team not only has the support of the entire BFA but also the Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture (MOYSC) Mario Bowleg.

“You have the support of my ministry and the government of The Bahamas and we want you to know that we will be there supporting you one thousand per cent,” Bowleg said.

He encouraged Bahamians to come out and support the Junkanoo Boyz and offered a special thanks to the BFA for their continued growth and development of soccer in The Bahamas.

The other national team players include goalkeepers Cameron Pratt, Michael Butler, and Amard Adderley. The team’s defenders and midfielders are William Bayles, William Gardiner, Alexiou Cartwright, Phieron Wilson, Wood Julmis, Nahum Johnson, Ricardo McPhee, Nathan Wells, Miguel Thompson, Omari Bain, Marcel Joseph, Nicolas Lopez, Johnathan Miller, Jean Tilo, and Jack Massey.

Tickets for Saturday’s event are priced at $35 for VIP, $20 for adults, and $7 for children under 13.