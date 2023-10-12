Promotion exercise to be done before year’s end, says Police Commissioner

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said a promotion exercise for police officers would be completed before the end of the year.

“I want to assure all of the officers, who are qualified, just to standby,” he said yesterday. “In short order, we should be able to release that listing.”

“It is well on the way, and officers could be assured that they will get their just reward at the end of the day. Before the end of the year, it will be released.”

Mr Fernander had earlier promised that a police promotion exercise would be finished before the end of last year, but that did not happen.

More than 920 Royal Bahamas Police Force officers were promoted in 2021, the last significant exercise.