Back to the farm at Beacon

Grand Bahama school launches agriculture programme with support from the Agricultural Development Organisation (ADO).

The Beacon School, a special needs school in Grand Bahama, launched a farming programme at the school with the assistance of ADO and headmistress Titi Moss said that students are thrilled to have a farming programme at their school again.

She said: “The students are very excited for the launch of the programme; we already have our small class gardens so they are looking forward to getting their hands dirty on a larger scale.”

Ms Moss noted that the school has not had an agriculture programme in five years, but eagerly anticipates its return. She explained that they will be introducing ground roots and an herb garden into their farming program along with chickens for egg production.

Terrance Roberts III, managing director of Berkshire Bahamas Farms, said he is thrilled to partner with the ADO and the Beacon School as the school’s agriculture advisor.

He said: “ADO will impact this school and the community, as agriculture is something that is not respected as it should be in our Bahamian community. It’s important to start in our communities with education.”

In less than two years since its launch, the non-government organisation has distributed more than 2500 backyard farming kits, helped churches plant on adjoining empty land and shone its attention on schools with a pledge to supply farming materials to 26 schools in 12 months.

ADO has collaborated with schools nationwide and launched programmes in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Abaco and is headed next to Exuma.