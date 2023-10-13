Clubs & Societies, October 13, 2023

Government High School Alumni Association

The Government High School Alumni Association is proud to announce the nominees for the 2nd Annual Government High School Alumni Association Phoenix Awards.



Heading the list receiving the Government High School Alumni Association Phoenix Award posthumously are the families of former Governor General and Past President of the Government High School Scholars Association Sir Gerald Cash, Sir Kendal Isaacs, Winston Saunders, Paul Adderley, George Mackey, Arlington Butler, Franklyn Butler, Samuel ‘Guy’ Pinder, Vernelle Albury Armbrister, Warren Rolle, Clement Bowleg and Emma E Cooper.

Receiving the Government High School Alumni Association Phoenix Lifetime Achievement Awards will be Perry Christie former Prime Minister, Rupert Roberts, former head girl Dame Janet Bostwick, former head boy Henry Bostwick, Dame Joan Sawyer, Dame Anita Allen, Justice Cheryl Albury, Jeanne Thompson, Dr Elwood Donaldson, Iris Knowles, Pat Rahming, Orry Hanna Sands, Beryl Higgs, Dr David Allen and Anita Bernard.

The criteria to be nominated for the 2nd Annual Government High School Alumni Phoenix Award:

Nominee should be but not limited to former GHS students who have matriculated at the institution from 1950- 1959 and;

Nominee should have distinguished themselves through various areas of contribution such as civic life, public service, community service, religion, sports, should have engaged in impactful community service, performing and visual arts etc.

The Government High School Alumni Association was established in September 2022 to formally replace the Government High School Old Scholars Association which was established in 1941. Members of the Government High School Alumni Association are proud and feel indeed fortunate to have had and have so many past and present wonderful and successful alumni in our midst.

As the Government High School prepares to mark its Centennial Celebration (April 27, 1925-April 27, 2025) during April of 2025, the Alumni Association has planned a number of events climaxing with a Centennial Celebration Gala on Saturday, April 26, 2025 and a Church Service on April 27, 2025.

The 2nd Annual Government High School Alumni Association Phoenix Awards is scheduled to take place on January 27, 2024, at the University of The Bahamas Performing Arts Centre, formally the GHS Auditorium. Tickets are only $50.00 can be purchased from Alumni executives as well as the Phoenix Awards steering committee.

