GB ready for National Youth Month

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A slew of events announced for Grand Bahama young people during National Youth Month.

October has been declared National Youth Month with several events being held throughout the country to celebrate young leaders and organisations under the theme ‘Youth, excellence is the standard’.

Apostle Kenneth Miller, youth officer in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Grand Bahama said there is a series of events and activities planned for young people on the island during the month, which will centre around “celebrating the excellence of Bahamian young people”.

The month kicked off with a church service at Calvary Temple on Sunday, October 1, where young people were admonished to put God first in all their endeavours and prayers of covering, inspiration and strength were offered over those present and for all the youth of Grand Bahama.

The month of October will dispense a number of activities as part of the celebration of Grand Bahamian youth, including a youth leaders meeting, the Church of God 44th District Youth Convention, youth leaders breakfast reception, East End preliminary speech competition, school tours (October 11, 12 and 16), Youth Recognition Awards (October 14), Youth Month speech competition (October 18), Youth Month Iron Chef competition (October 20), Youth March and Rally (October 22), National Youth Awards (October 23) and Youth in Parliament (October 27).