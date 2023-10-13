Govt hoping to finalise genetic testing protocols for citizenship by year's end

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said by the end of the year the government is hoping to finalise the protocols for genetic testing for people entitled to citizenship following a landmark Privy Council ruling.

Dr Darville spoke to reporters on Friday at a Ministry of Health leadership forum.

The Privy Council affirmed in May that children born to Bahamian fathers are Bahamians at birth, regardless of their mother’s nationality. However, while many of these persons have since obtained passports, those whose father is not identified on their birth certificate remain in limbo.

“We're trying to accomplish this process this year,” Dr Darville said. “Because while we're preparing this there are Bahamians under legal ramifications that are waiting diligently in order to have the process completed. And so, they are waiting on us to resolve this matter once the ruling from the Privy Council came in. It's our responsibility now to have a process that works and works effectively in the country.”

Asked if there were any challenges with finalising the protocols, Dr Darville said there were none.

“It's just a matter of how we're going to come together across ministries to be able to make this work effectively. And to ensure that the Bahamian people will agree that the process is transparent and complete. So that when citizenships are issued, there will be no question of the integrity of the process.”

Dr Darville added: “Next week, we will be having some additional meetings. We are making progress. And we want to finalise DNA testing as a form of proof of citizenship that has been outlined by the government, so we are working diligently towards it. But the process of chain of command is one of the key things that is essential to ensure accountability and transparency of the process.”

Negotiations on the protocols are still ongoing with the Office of the Attorney General, according to the minister.

In May, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis suggested his administration is leaning toward requiring genetic test results as proof of paternity for people expecting Bahamian citizenship after the Privy Council affirmed that children born to Bahamian men are citizens regardless of their mother’s nationality.

“We need to ensure that the daddy is the daddy and that the daddy knows,” Mr Davis said.

“The only way we’d know that is if we have some kind of a test.”