Irregularities alleged, while registrar reviews complaints over BPSU’s election

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE results of the recent Bahamas Public Services Union’s election have not been certified because the registrar of trade unions is reviewing complaints about irregularities that allegedly happened.

The team incumbent president Kimsley Ferguson, who leads, unofficially won the election, beating groups led by Alexander Burrows, Jr, and former Labour Director John Pinder.

Van Delaney, the registrar of trade unions, said yesterday he is reviewing the complaints.

The Tribune obtained a letter purportedly signed by Mr Pinder and Mr Burrows, Jr, which lists their concerns about the election.

The September 28, 2023, letter was sent to Mr Delaney.

Among other things, the letter said candidates and labour officials received an incomplete register of voters.

The designated officer in Bimini reportedly did not receive a copy of the voter register until 2pm, while the officer in Inagua never received the list.

Agents were allegedly not allowed to witness the counting of ballots before polls opened.

A candidate with a rival team allegedly saw a designated officer receive a sealed envelope at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium from a candidate from another group.

One polling station at the Department of Environmental Health Services allegedly opened late and closed early.

In Grand Bahama, non-union members were allegedly allowed to vote, and a candidate was observed campaigning less than 50ft from the polling station, according to the letter.