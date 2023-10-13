Man killed at job site

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was killed at his job site yesterday.

Relatives identified the victim as Leslie Knowles, 26.

The incident occurred shortly after 10am on Baldwin Avenue in Chippingham.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson told the press the victim, believed to be in his early twenties, sustained multiple gunshot wounds while standing outside his place of employment, Sands Carwash and Auto Detailing.

A single gunman opened fire on him. He died at the scene. Mr Johnson said the gunman was seen running east on Baldwin Street.

He appealed to members of the “close-knit” community to assist police with their investigation.