Man shot dead off Boyd Road

A 44-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Tyler Street early on Friday.

According to reports, shortly before 6am, police were alerted by “ShotSpotter” technology of gunshots being discharged in the vicinity of Tyler Street off Boyd Road. When responding officers arrived they found an unresponsive man near the door of his vehicle, a burgundy Nissan Cube.

Preliminary accounts indicate that, as the victim attempted to access his vehicle, the occupants of a black Nissan Note pulled alongside him and opened fire, resulting in him being shot multiple times about the body. The culprits then fled the area.

The victim was examined by emergency medical personnel who determined he had no vital signs of life.

The deceased is known to police and was on bail for murder.

Police are appealing to members of the public, especially residents of the Chippingham community, who may have additional information that can assist with the advancement of this matter to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).