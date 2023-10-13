Mother Pratt gets first cookies from Girl Guides

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Girl Guides Association (BGGA) launched its annual cookie month last week and presented the first set of cookies to the Governor General, Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt.

The Girl Guides Association (GGA) is an international programme dedicated to empowering girls and young women around the world.

The BGGA was established in the Bahamas in 1915 and has influenced the lives of many Bahamian women throughout the country.

BGGA member s can be found on several islands, including New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera, Andros, Long Island and Inagua. Girls from age five through eighteen can participate as Sunflowers, Brownies, Guides or Rangers.