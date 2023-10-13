PM to meet with Pope Francis

Prime Minister Philip Davis departed the capital on Thursday for Rome, Italy, where he will meet with His Holiness, Pope Francis.

Pope Francis will receive the Prime Minister in audience on Saturday morning. Following that meeting, Prime Minister Davis will meet with the Cardinal Secretary of State of the Holy See on the First Loggia of the Apostolic Palace.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Davis will travel to Ottawa, Canada for the Canada-CARICOM Summit scheduled for October 16-20, 2023.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will chair the Summit alongside the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, the current Chair of CARICOM.

Under the theme “Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future”, the Summit will highlight strong bonds between CARICOM and Canada while prioritising goals including building inclusive and sustainable economies, increasing trade and investment, promoting multilateral collaboration, fighting climate change and exploring ways to improve access to financing for Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper will serve as Acting Prime Minister until Prime Minister Davis returns.

Prime Minister Davis is scheduled to return to the capital on Friday October 20.