Three immigration officers being questioned on fake work permits

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THREE immigration officers are in custody as police investigate a scheme involving fraudulent work permits.

Two civilians are also in custody as part of this probe, according to a police official who spoke to The Tribune anonymously because they were not authorised to speak to the press.

Two officers were taken into custody on Wednesday, while the third was questioned last week.

The Tribune understands the probe involves a Bahamian male civilian and a foreign woman.

The Tribune’s source said police are in the early stages of the investigation.