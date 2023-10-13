Two women on leave as police investigate Grand Bahama Parliamentary Registration Department

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO women employed by the Parliamentary Registration Department in Grand Bahama were placed on administrative leave yesterday as part of a police investigation, The Tribune understands.

Government officials refused to give details about the probe but insisted the investigation has been ongoing since July 27 and is not directly connected to the upcoming West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election.

Asked if the underlying matter could affect the integrity of an election, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe told The Tribune yesterday: “Everything about anything in the registration department can. The issue simply is how do you address it.”

Asked for details about the probe, he said he must check with the parliamentary commissioner about whether he can discuss it. He said the commissioner is independent of him.

“If he gives me any information, I wouldn’t like to release it without his permission,” he said.

The Tribune was told the matter under investigation relates to activities at the Grand Bahama and New Providence departments.

Arthur Taylor is the acting parliamentary commissioner. He declined to comment yesterday.