Obie Wilchcombe laid to rest in West End, Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The late Obediah Wilchcombe, Cabinet Minister and MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, was laid to rest in his native West End on Saturday, following his State Funeral at the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King in Freeport.

Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their final respects, including former Prime Ministers Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie.

Also attending were Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis, Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg, and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey.

The church was filled to capacity, and attendees were accommodated in the church hall where they watched the service on a monitor.

During the service, Reverend Canon Norman Lightbourne stated that Obie Wilchcombe has left an indelible mark on thousands of people, both in the Bahamas and abroad.

“Obie can easily be called a nation builder, one who was in pursuit of building a brighter and better Bahamas,” he said. “He was multi-talented and used those talents for the good of humanity; he was a gifted orator and eloquent speaker.”

Canon Lightbourne said the MP had a passion for politics, people, and the broadcasting profession, where he was initially employed for many years at the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas before entering frontline politics.

“We salute Obie for his courage, commitment, charisma,” he said. “As we close this chapter on Obie's life, we are grateful for his loyal service to our Bahamaland.”

Mr Wilchcombe was born on November 14, 1958, in West End. He was the third of eight children to the late Jackson and Maryann Wilchcombe.

Following a successful career in broadcasting, he entered frontline politics in 1997 where remained until his death on September 25, 2023.

Bahamian singer Jay Mitchell, of Grand Bahama, sang a moving tribute, “May the Work I Done Speak for Me”. A duet was also performed by Mr Wilchcombe’s relatives, Baja and Jasmine Rodgers.

Following the service, officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force led a massive procession to West End for the MP’s burial.

In Eight Mile Rock, people lined the roadside to view the procession. Bahamian flag colours and photos of Mr Wilchcombe were displayed along the route.

The procession arrived shortly after 2pm in West End. Residents lined Bayshore Road and chanted “One Love” as the hearse passed.

During the cemetery service, heavy rain forced many attendees to seek shelter under tents. Despite the bad weather, law enforcement branches including Customs, Immigration and the Royal Bahamas Police and Defence Forces continued their traditional full honours at the graveside.

His family, close relatives, as well as current and former parliamentarians, honoured him by placing a yellow rose on top of his casket. The casket was then laid to rest in a newly built mausoleum, which is located next to his father's grave.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said Mr Wilchcombe made a significant contribution in broadcasting, and later in public policy.

“I admired him quite a bit,” he said.

Mr Ingraham had spoken with Mr Wilchcombe twice before his death. The first occasion was when he was made Minister of Social Services, and the second was after his appointment as Minister of Broadcasting.

“I knew he was disappointed and I called him and explained to him that 40 years ago that was a portfolio I held, and it was one of the more enjoyable parts of my public service…”

According to Mr Ingraham, before becoming Prime Minister, Social Services had exposed him to various social ills.

“I encouraged him to take it on, and of course, I knew his ambition was to be Prime Minister one day. I told him it would be a good part of the preparation for him if he ever became Prime Minister and he said he was at the time 62 or 63, and I told him that was not very old because all the persons who succeeded me as Prime Minister were older than me when I left. I left at 65, and Perry was over 65, and so was Minnis, and so was Brave Davis, so the age was not a barrier to his expectation or hope in succeeding,” he said.

“I next spoke to him just after he was made Minister for Broadcasting and he was elated and thought he could do lots of things with it.”

Mr Ingraham stated that he was unable to attend the state funeral in New Providence as he had already made travel arrangements after being told that the funeral would be on the 13th. "I arrived yesterday and I came down to the funeral today," he said.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie noted that Mr Wilchcombe led in so many different ways, including expanding the tourism product.

Mr Wilchcombe, he said, also strongly advocated in the Cabinet and House of Assembly for the government to be more committed to Family Island Development.

“It was because he represented West End and Bimini, in particular. And he had this extraordinary commitment to getting things done in the constituency - a new administration centre with the Cabinet, a new school that is about to be completed, a five-star hotel, and a new port in Bimini. These are matters that Obie played a leading role in making happen,” he said.