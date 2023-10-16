43 nurses with mental health training to join system this month

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AS attempted suicides increased, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said 43 mental health nurses will join the system this month.

A series of attempted suicides have been reported in the last month, the most recent involving a 14-year-old girl found with abrasions to her wrists and legs.

Dr Darville said legislators passed the Mental Health Act out of concern for mental health issues.

He said through that law, healthcare professionals will be trained to ensure mental health services are provided.

He added that up to 43 mental health nurses will be sent to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and other places this month to enhance support mechanisms.

“We are concerned about these incidences of suicide, attempted suicide,” he said.

“This is not only in The Bahamas. I just came back from the Pan American Health Organisation symposium in Washington, DC, and mental health is a big thing on the agenda. And every country is now trying to do their best to address the mental health concerns that exist.”

Earlier this month, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said he is alarmed by the number of attempted suicides and wants more officers to become certified in mental health management.

“Mental health is very serious, and we have to pay attention to that,” he said.

“Here talking about mental health, I’m trying to get a training course for our officers to deal with that situation, not only for themselves, but I’m talking about dealing with members of the public out there.”

He urged relatives to support family members suffering from mental health challenges.

The country recently recorded five attempted suicides in three weeks.