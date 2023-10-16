Lincoln Bain to run for West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat for COI

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Coalition of Independents announced yesterday that party leader, Lincoln Bain, would vie for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat in the upcoming by-election.

Mr Bain challenged the Free National Movement and Progressive Liberal Party to a debate.

Party officials said many people were considered for the candidacy, but he was unanimously chosen.

Mr Bain said initially he wanted the party to choose someone else because he has committed to representing Pinewood residents.

“I will still be the one to go and fix the flooding problem in Pinewood Gardens when we take over this country 2026 or sooner, but for now, for the by-election, I’m going into West Grand Bahama and Bimini to transform that community and to be a voice in the House of Assembly,” he said.

Mr Bain said issues affecting West Grand Bahama and Bimini residents include poor roads and inadequate fire trucks and ambulances.

“I officially call for a debate with the FNM and Progressive Liberal Party candidates,” he said. “I know they’re not chosen yet officially, but I call for a debate with them on their plans for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, on what is going in this community, how we got here, and how we gonna change it.”