‘Cheap menu offerings’: PI residents join Wendy’s fight

• Hotels claim go-ahead will ‘damage tourism growth’

• Others call for ‘Hog Island rebrand’ if gets permission

• Restaurant franchise pledges: ‘We’ll enhance the site’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Paradise Island resorts and residents are arguing that “cheap menu offerings do not convey” the correct brand image as they unite to oppose Wendy’s bid to obtain planning approvals for its new restaurant.

Condominium associations and individual homeowners have teamed with the location’s major resorts, including Atlantis, Comfort Suites and the Ocean Club, in urging the Town Planning Committee to reject the restaurant franchise’s application at tonight’s public consultation with some even suggesting that Paradise Island should be “rebranded to Hog Island” if the go-ahead is given.

Multiple letters seen by Tribune Business largely regurgitate previous arguments voiced by Atlantis and others as to why developing dual Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza restaurants at the former Scotiabank branch site should be a non-starter.

They include claims that it will create a down market impression, “damaging future tourism growth” by being at odds with a destination where visitors pay “thousands of dollars for a vacation in paradise”. There were also suggestions that granting planning permission will “open the floodgates” to allow other fast-food restaurants to operate on Paradise Island.

However, Gail Lockhart-Charles KC, acting for Psomi Holdings, the entity seeking site plan approval for the Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza restaurants, told Tribune Business that the developer’s plans “will enhance the site”. And she pointed that there are already numerous restaurants, including the fast food variety, “in the vicinity” including a Dunkin Donuts that is located in the adjacent shopping plaza along with a web shop and liquor store.

The attorney, in a statement to this newspaper, said: “The upgrades proposed to the existing building will enhance the site. It should be noted that there are a number of restaurants, including fast-food restaurants, that are currently operating in the vicinity of the site. People familiar with the site of the former Scotiabank building will know that it is located in a plaza in a busy commercial section of Paradise Island.

“Other establishments in that plaza include a Dunkin Donuts, a convenience store, a web shop and a liquor store, to name a few. The renovations proposed include outdoor seating and modification to the existing structure. The development of the site as a restaurant will enhance the diverse range of dining options to meet local needs. All setbacks will be observed and there will be no drive through.”

Confirming that her client, thought to be an affiliate of Aetos Holdings, the Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza Bahamian franchisee, is seeking the necessary site plan approval for its project in accordance with the Planning and Subdivision Act 2010, Mrs Lockhart-Charles added: “There are no restrictive covenants in the title deeds that prohibit the development of the site in the manner proposed.

“Our client’s brands, Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza, share a common goal in wanting to provide hot quality food using the best ingredients and served with excellent service. Their success is the result of doing things the right way. Wendy’s has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serve fresh food, at a fair price, in a comfortable atmosphere.....

“Two beautiful and modern restaurants are in the works that will make everyone proud on Paradise Island, providing a place where guests can get quality hamburgers made from fresh beef at Wendy’s and enjoy quality pizza from Marco’s Pizza.”

Paradise Island resorts, though, remain resolutely opposed to any kind of approval being given. And they have now been joined by several residents and homeowners associations, who are voicing similar concerns to those aired by the hotel industry.

One e-mail to the Department of Physical Planning, whose address identified the sender as “Syche McDonald”, said: “Paradise Island and fast food do not go together. In developing this country, we must learn how to zone properly. If the decision is agreed upon, then rebrand this island to Hog Island as it will immediately lose its luxury appeal. Tell Psomi Holdings: No!”

The Casa Del Sol Condominium Association, located on Paradise Island’s Harbour Drive, the same road as the proposed Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza restaurants, told Charles Zonicle, the Department of Physical Planning’s director, in an October 6, 2023, letter that it wanted to “register our objection to the proposed commercial development of a fast food restaurant in the building formerly occupied by Scotiabank on Paradise Island”.

And another resident, Suzanne Bryce, wrote: “I have lived on Paradise Island for more than 20 years and I am Bahamian. In those 20 years I have never missed Wendy’s being prominent on Paradise Island. If my daughter wanted Wendy’s we would get in the car and drive there. We would patronise places like Green Parrot, the News Cafe (now closed), Ziogigis (now closed) and Anthony’s to name a few.

“We would also walk to Atlantis and buy pizza and sit out by the boats and shop in the Marina Village. Most of these restaurants are Bahamian-owned. Staff making 15 percent gratuities and their pay. I do not feel Wendy’s is the right fit for this building; perhaps a lovely roof-top restaurant with beautiful Bahamian art is very prominent....

“Wendy’s is but a five-minute drive away, and if tourists are the main reason for this location I think it does a disservice. The first thing to see is a Wendy’s? We as a country need to promote our food and our culture... And, lastly. do you want a tourist to buy a $10 meal or do you want them to spend money at a restaurant with gratuity?”

Vaughn Roberts, Atlantis’ senior vice-president of government affairs and special projects, could not be reached for comment by Tribune Business before press time, but its stance on the Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza project is unlikely to have altered given that it is among the resort properties named as “strongly opposing” the development in a letter from Glen Haddad, the Paradise Island Tourism Development Association’s (PITDA) executive vice-president.

Mr Haddad, in an October 13, 2023, missive on PITDA’s behalf, said: “Paradise Island represents carefree days, relaxing white sand beaches, warm turquoise-blue water, natural attractions, one-of-a-kind amenities, world-class resorts and hotels, and celebrity chef restaurants. Ours is an extremely successful formula that employs many thousands of Bahamians.

“Paradise Island is not about fast-food restaurants and cheap menu offerings, and these two brands do not convey what our island truly is... Paradise. If the development of these two restaurants is allowed, then it will open the floodgates to other fast-food restaurants opening on Paradise Island, thus damaging the overall Paradise Island brand, future tourism growth and local food vendors.”

Mr Haddad continued: “In addition, when visitors arrive on to Paradise Island, one of the first things they’ll see is these fast-food locations with windows draped in advertisements for cheap hamburgers and pizza. Not exactly what someone who’s paid thousands of dollars for a vacation in paradise would want to see as they arrive on to the island.

“This is not to mention the likely impact on the already overwhelming ongoing traffic issues and parking shortages, which will no doubt end up further backing up traffic at the exit bridge at peak hours. Any development that damages the Paradise Island brand ultimately harms the thousands of families that are supported by our members. Again, PITDA strongly opposes these, or any, fast-food restaurant chains opening on Paradise Island.”

Besides Atlantis, the other resorts said to be opposing the project include Bay View Suites Paradise Island; Comfort Suites Paradise Island; Paradise Island Beach Club; The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort; Paradise Landing (the former Hurricane Hole); and Ocean Club Estates.

And Jermaine Wright, Comfort Suites’ general manager, wrote in a separate letter: “Comfort Suites Paradise Island strongly objects to the conversion of the former Scotiabank building to Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza fast food restaurants. It is indeed our position that the tranquil, exclusive resort haven of Paradise Island will be negatively impacted by additional fast-food outlets.

“Principle areas of concern include the expected congestion and parking problem anticipated with the opening of two new fast-food restaurants. There are significant parking concerns now, even with the closure of the Scotiabank Paradise Island branch.

“This situation will increase substantially with the addition of the proposed facility. In addition, there may be possible environmental concerns, namely the disposal of grease and the increased presence of rodents that is synonymous with such food and beverage outlets.”

Psomi Holdings is seeking to redevelop the former Scotiabank branch into a combined 175-seat Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza eatery, via a project that will create between 75 to 100 construction and full-time jobs if approved. Aetos Holdings could also invest up to $3m in the site’s redevelopment, including all the necessary restaurant equipment to outfit the location.

This newspaper was previously informed that Atlantis and some of the others seeking to now bar Aetos Holdings have little cause for complaint. Atlantis, which was said to have been approached first by Scotiabank as a potential purchaser, did not act despite possessing - and knowing of - the fact that there were no restrictive covenants on that location.

Well-placed contacts, speaking on condition of anonymity, also disclosed that Sterling Global, the Hurricane Hole developer and another objector, actually did make an offer to acquire the former bank branch but it did not come close to meeting Scotiabank’s valuation. That valuation is said to have been close to $3m.

And, revealing some of its plans online, Aetos Holdings said: “There is adequate space for parking, with 19 spots on the property, and directly across from our property is the paid parking lot. It is also conveniently located across the street from Marina Village and next to Dunkin’ Donuts. The building will feature large floor to ceiling hurricane impact doors and windows to allow natural light to come into the dining room on both levels.

“On the inside ground floor there is seating capacity for 56 guests, plus an additional 44 seats on the covered outdoor seating area on this level. Additionally, on the second level there is indoor seating for 40 guests plus an additional 32 seats on the covered outside dining area. This gives combined seating of up to 172 persons on both levels.”