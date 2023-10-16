Davis visits the Pope

ON SATURDAY, in the Vatican Apostolic Palace, Prime Minister Philip ‘Bave’ Davis was received by Pope Francis.
Mr Davis said that the Pope is a beacon of moral clarity in support of uniting the world to take action on climate change.
“He understands the extreme urgency of this issue for countries like ours. He combines church teachings and science to make a powerful case for climate justice.” Mr Davis said he is grateful for the Pope’s moral leadership, which is important not only to the more than one billion Catholics around the world, but to many, many others as well.
Photo: OPM
Comments
themessenger 8 hours, 45 minutes ago
Could this be a come to Jesus moment for Brave and Fred?
carltonr61 8 hours, 26 minutes ago
The boss get to visit my Pope before me. Now he gat to shake my hands to pass on the blessings.
tell_it_like_it_is 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
What a waste of the people's money for this trip!! Or is it the Pope-els money? Your moral authority is God, not man. smh
Future 5 hours, 56 minutes ago
This can’t be good
