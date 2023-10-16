Davis visits the Pope

ON SATURDAY, in the Vatican Apostolic Palace, Prime Minister Philip ‘Bave’ Davis was received by Pope Francis.

Mr Davis said that the Pope is a beacon of moral clarity in support of uniting the world to take action on climate change.

“He understands the extreme urgency of this issue for countries like ours. He combines church teachings and science to make a powerful case for climate justice.” Mr Davis said he is grateful for the Pope’s moral leadership, which is important not only to the more than one billion Catholics around the world, but to many, many others as well.

