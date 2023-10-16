GB airport operator ‘well ready to move’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama International Airport’s prospective operator has indicated it is “well ready to proceed once given the green light by government”, the island’s Chamber of Commerce chief has revealed.

James Carey, president of the private sector body, told Tribune Business that while Manchester Airport Group representatives provided no specifics they signalled that “everything is in place from their side” when they visited the island last week as part of the UK’s first official trade mission to this nation for 20 years.

Acknowledging that there was “no clarity as such” in terms of timelines and specific plans, he added that officials from the management partner for Grand Bahama International Airport’s $200m transformation were “scheduled after they left here to have a meeting with the Prime Minister” last week on the project.

“I spoke to him personally, and they are well-ready and well-positioned to proceed once they get the green light from the Government,” Mr Carey told this newspaper of his discussions. “There’s still some things to be announced.”

The GB Chamber president said he gleaned that construction of a berm, and other defences to protect a future airport against Hurricane Dorian-type storm surges and flooding, plus other environmental-related impacts have already been agreed upon.

“He was very upbeat about the process and, or course, the anticipation to get the project going,” Mr Carey added of the Manchester Airport Group representative. “His indication was that everything was in place from their side and its just a matter of getting everything moving.”

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister, and also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, in unveiling the airport deal at this year’s Grand Bahama Business Outlook pledged that “preliminary work” would begin back in March but there has been little sign of tangible progress to-date.

Bahamas Hot Mix (BHM); its chairman, Anthony Myers; and CFAL president, Anthony Ferguson, are all members of the Bahamian investor group that will spearhead what was billed as a complete overhaul of Grand Bahama International Airport. They are joined in Aerodrome Ltd by two fellow Bahamians - Anthony Farrington, an engineer; and Greg Stuart, a businessman.

BHM’s involvement in the project is through its UK-based international arm, BHM Construction International. The group teamed with Manchester Airport Group as its operating partner, with financing for the project being provided by UK Export Finance, a British government body that provides credit guarantees and helps to arrange funding for that nation’s exporters.

Several sources have suggested that financing issues are responsible for the delay, as the Government was hoping to structure what could be up to a $400m facility that helps to finance other airport improvements such that the debt remains off its balance sheet and does not further add to the $11.6bn national debt.

However, Mr Carey continued: “It’s very positive from the indications that we have received. No details, but we’re all very aware that we are three years out from an election and, as things go in The Bahamas, I feel by the time 2026 comes around there will be substantial things that will have happened. It’s key, when you put the political spin on it.

“He [Manchester Airport Group] said everything is in place from their side. They’re very positive about the project and are looking forward to getting it done. They indicated there will be a lot of pride in the final product. The final product is not their decision, but there will be a lot of pride regardless of what that product is. It will be world-class.”

Mr Carey added that Grand Bahama needed to support the airport’s redevelopment by overhauling its tourism product, and expanding its hotel room inventory, to attract increased visitor numbers and airlift. “Grand Bahama is still in a relatively depressed state, and I’m sure the Government is considering what airport will be ideal for Freeport for the next 20 to 30 years,” he told Tribune Business.

“Are we going to have the utilisation with passengers and aircraft coming in? We need more quality hotel rooms because a lot of properties are not in their best state. We also have the Grand Lucayan. The Weller Group has also been waiting with some anticipation to see how the airport evolves as this will be key to their project as well.”

Speaking to reporters in Nassau after arriving as part of the UK trade mission, Andy Tyler Smith, director at Manchester Airport Group, said it was working with the Davis administration to develop a schedule and timeline for how the project will proceed.

He explained: “We’re working very closely with the Government on leveraging the airline relationships that we have, and working with them to provide a form of service to The Bahamas. The timeline for the airport really is a piece of work that we’re undertaking now. So, we’re working very closely with the Government to move that along as quick as we can.”

Mr Smith said the group operates the largest cargo hub in the UK with its airports fielding 440,000 tons of goods and 60 million passengers annually. He added: “We’re the largest airport group in the UK. So we’re transporting around about 60m passengers currently. We have a huge cargo operation. We undertake 440,000 tons of cargo through our East Midlands airport.

“We’re the largest dedicated cargo hub in the UK, and I think those relationships, certainly with the likes our customers that we have there, UPS, FedEx, etc, it will be great to be able to work with them in The Bahamas.”

Mr Smith said that Manchester Airport Group can make a “huge difference” for Grand Bahama. “[We want] to build the relationships with people locally. It’s going to be really, really important just to get a real understanding of how we can bring a benefit to the island,” he added. “I’m really excited to go back there because I think Manchester Airport Group can make a huge difference to the island.”