Man missing at sea after boat capsizes

A MAN is missing at sea after a boat capsized in waters near Guana Cay.

Two further men were rescued on Friday in an operation by the police and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The men went diving on Thursday, setting off shortly after 8am in a white 26ft vessel with a green Bimini top and a 225HP Yamaha single engine. However, after they failed to return, family members grew increasingly concerned.

A search and rescue operation located the capsized vessel with two men drifting in waters about 26 nautical miles off the north-eastern end of Baker's Bay, Guana Cay.

Both were transported to Marsh Harbour for further medical care.

However, the third man, Terrance Davis, who allegedly tried to swim to Baker's Bay after the capsizing, is still missing. Search efforts are continuing to find him.

• Police said an investigation has been launched after a potential threat at LN Coakley High School in Exuma.

On Sunday, police were alerted to reports on social media concerning the threat. An investigation was launched and two eighth-grade students from the school have been apprehended.

Police said both students were spoken to in the presence of their guardians and it was determined the reports were unfounded.