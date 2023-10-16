Two officers placed on leave after viral video

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

TWO police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a video captured a heated argument between them in a police station.

In the video, which spread across social media, a male officer ordered the woman officer to leave the station, prompting a tense argument.

“Get out of the seat,” the male officer said.

“Do not touch me,” the female officer replied.

It is not clear what prompted the argument. Several officers stood nearby while the argument happened.

Eventually, the male officer dragged the woman out of the station while she sat in a chair.

Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux, the officer in charge of discipline, said yesterday that the incident occurred early Saturday morning.

He said he immediately told the Complaints and Corruption branch officers to investigate the matter.

He promised a short investigation.

“At the end of the day, we will let the chips fall where they may,” he said.

Mr Deleveaux said the video showed misconduct by the officers and several violations based on the police code of conduct. He said the two officers had worked directly with him before.

“We do not, and we will not under any circumstances condone bad behaviour of our police officers,” he said. “Again, I cannot comment on this particular matter, only to say that it will be investigated.”