Exempt app has led to 90 percent increase in revenue at LPIA, says financial secretary

FINANCIAL Secretary Simon Wilson said the Exempt App has led to a 90 per cent increase in customer revenue at the Lynden Pindling International Airport, calling the customs app a “success story” despite complications some travellers have experienced.

Mr Wilson spoke to reporters after the opening ceremony of an induction training programme involving customs officers. The 20-month programme, which includes 55 new trainees in New Providence and 29 trainees in Grand Bahama, will help in strengthening manpower. Mr Wilson said the trainees will help collect revenue efficiently.

The new customs app was introduced as a paperless way to easily traverse the declaration process. However, some who used the app called it “confusing” and difficult to use.

Mr Wilson said more than 100,000 people have downloaded and used the app successfully.

He said complaints about the app not working on certain smartphones or being user-friendly to the elderly have been resolved.

He said the government wants to simplify the declaration process further to make it easier for importers.

“This year we are on track with revenue in comparison to last year,” he said. “As you know, the big part of our revenue for this year is in the second half of the year when we increase the departure taxes on cruise ships.”

He said efforts are underway to get more men interested in the Customs Department to create a gender-balanced workplace.