HONOURING DAWN KNOWLES: BFA renames NPPPSSA soccer tournament in her honour

The Bahamas Football Association (BFA) presented Dawn N Knowles with the best birthday gift of them all after renaming the New Providence Public Primary Schools Sports Association’s (NPPPSSA) soccer tournament in her honour yesterday at the Beach Soccer Stadium.

The act of appreciation and gratitude came as the association wanted to recognise the countless contributions and dedication that she has given to the development of soccer in the island nation.

In a room filled with her peers and loved ones, officials and executives spoke about the impact that Knowles has made in the lives of students and faculty since 1993.

As she celebrates her birthday today, the now retired Ministry of Education officer (MOE) for physical education reflected on how it felt to have her efforts within soccer and outside of it recognised.

“I didn’t expect this. It is just wonderful.

“I just feel good, it was a long and hard journey because they could not see a woman in sports but I did have some men in my corner who saw that I had the willpower and I knew how to get things done,” Knowles said.

She had some strong advice for women like herself who are actively in sporting roles.

“My advice to them is to believe in yourself, never stop, keep going and do not worry about any disappointment just continue,” she said.

Over the years, beginning with her role in creating the NPPPSSA soccer tournament in May 2001, Knowles has played a pivotal role in advancing sports in the country on and off the field.

She credited Dame Ivy Dumont, who served in administration as an education officer and deputy director of education, for empowering her to get soccer implemented in the schools.

In 2001, she worked tirelessly to jumpstart the soccer tournament for the youth across New Providence. However, her long list of accomplishments extends way beyond soccer.

Knowles, serving as the former member of the MOE committee, advocated for the start of the “After School Activities Allowance” which greatly aided physical education teachers. The programme opened the doors for security presence at interschool competitions, allowed for athletes to be insured during commute to and from games, assisted with facility repairs and the construction of new ones. The initiative translated to benefits for both teachers and coaches.

Despite the start of the planning process in the early 1990s, Knowles brought the programme to life when she became the Education officer for PE in 1993.

She was also instrumental in the planning of some events that continue today. The University of Miami graduate had a hand in establishing the MOE and Principals Association Track and Field meet and she assisted with writing the constitution and by-laws of the Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA).

Her long list of accolades does not compare to the impact she instilled in the lives of the many that have crossed paths with her in her 40 plus years of service.

Clara Storr, education officer at MOE, shared some heartfelt words about her experience with Knowles during teaching.

“We honour you Ms Dawn Knowles and we thank you for everything that you have left your mark on not only in physical education but in the teachers you have mentored over the years. It has been an honour to come into this profession as a physical educator and sit under you as my leader. You were the type of person who kept it real, who told you how it was when you needed to be told but it was all done in love, care, and support,” Storr said.

She retired from MOE as a physical education teacher in 2020 but returned to the public service as an Administrative Coordinator for the 2023 Bahamas Games.

Latoya Sturrup, president of the NPPPSSA, said when the news broke about the renaming of the soccer tournament everyone was excited.

“She was dedicated to sports in our school and a hard worker. She is a lady who deserves this recognition while she is still here with us,” the president said.

Anya James, the first female president of the BFA, was overwhelmed with joy as she praised the efforts of Knowles in helping with the progression of soccer and unveiled the new logo of the Dawn N Knowles soccer tournament.

The logo’s prominent colours include yellow, purple, and the country’s colours.

The yellow represents a symbol of national pride as well as the longevity and resilience of the football association since being established. Additionally, the purple, which is Knowles’ favorite colour, represents a symbol of royalty.

“This logo serves as a beacon that will guide generations of young players with each kick, each goal, and each cheer they will be reminded of the legacy of Dawn N Knowles and the monumental contributions that she has made,” the BFA president said.

As an educator and member across different sporting organisations, Knowles’ desire to see the youth succeed and maximising their talents has led to multiple generations experiencing her positive influence.



Honourable Glenys Hanna-Martin, the Minister of Education, spoke on the impact of Knowles not only in education but in the sporting world.

“Dawn Knowles in my life is legendary in what she has inputted in sports and education in this country and on top of it all this soccer tournament is being named in honour of a woman.

“The way things are it takes a lot for us but this is so earned I just want to say to Dawn I want to thank you for your passion, your love for your understanding of what sports means to young people

“We are proud of this daughter of this soil who has been so impactful in the lives of so many people in this country,” she ended.

The official start of the Dawn N Knowles Soccer Tournament begins today at 10am on the Roscow A L Davies Soccer Field.