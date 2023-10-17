Police investigating three traffic deaths

POLICE are investigating three traffic deaths that brought the number of road fatalities this year to 44.

The first incident was a double traffic fatality that claimed the lives of a man and woman. The second incident involved the death of a 29-year-old man from Tallahassee, Florida.

Police reported that the first fatal crash occurred shortly after 2am on Monday on East Street South near Calvary Deliverance Church.

A male driver of a 2007 Mitsubishi vehicle was reportedly travelling south on East Street when he tried to overtake a vehicle, but instead collided with a black coloured 150 Yamaha XTV motorcycle occupied by three people, one man and two women, headed north on the same street.

As a result, all victims sustained injuries, with the driver of the Mitsubishi vehicle and one of the female passengers of the motorcycle taken to hospital.

Chief Superintendent David Lockhart of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division told the press that two people died of their injuries on the scene -the male operator of the motorcycle and one of the women.

The victims are believed to be in their thirties.

“As always, we are saying to persons, please adhere to all the traffic rules and regulations as it pertains to the road traffic laws and regulations.

“We cannot emphasize enough that when persons are travelling at night, ensure that you are adhering to all the rules.

“That is that you have on your seatbelt, you have on your headlight, that you obey all the traffic rules.”

CSP Lockhart couldn’t confirm whether speed contributed to the fatality.

The second traffic fatality happened around 6.30pm near the London Bridge off Queen’s Highway in Andros.

An American man was reportedly driving a black Nissan Juke south on the highway when he collided with a white Chevy express bus driven by a Canadian woman travelling north. When police arrived on the scene, they found the man with head injuries.