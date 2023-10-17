Shot dead while out on bail for murder

A MAN who was electronically monitored on bail for murder and drug crimes was shot dead yesterday on Market Street.
Press liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters that around 1.45pm, officers were notified of a shooting by Shotspotter technology.
She said information indicated the victim was walking west across Market Street when a small, black coloured Japanese vehicle pulled alongside him.
Two men with handguns and wearing hooded jackets reportedly got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim.
The deceased died of his injuries at the scene.
Chief Superintendent Skippings said police are following leads.
Comments
mandela 9 hours, 7 minutes ago
Ankle bracelets are nothing more than jewelry for criminals. In their present use, and the results shown up to now, they serve no purpose other than making a company rich at the expense of the Bahamian people.
themessenger 8 hours, 25 minutes ago
There's also that often forgotten biblical passage about living and dying by the sword.
ScubaSteve 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
Amen to that!!
truetruebahamian 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
Ankle bracelets are considered in some circles to be a badge of celebrity.
