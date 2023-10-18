Bahamian who escaped Israel wants to see peace between the two countries

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN who was stuck in Israel days after a war erupted there said he visited Palestine during his trip and wants to see peace between the two countries.

A wide-ranging conflict exploded on October 7 after Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, attacked Israel.

Hostilities have escalated since, with over 1,300 Israelis and more than 2,200 Palestinians killed.

Yesterday, an air strike reportedly killed hundreds at a Gaza hospital, though the source of the attack was disputed.

Howard Evans visited Israel on October 1st to strengthen his relationship with God before his birthday on October 8. He was one of three Bahamians known to be in that country when the fighting started.

With the help of the Canadian government, he left Israel on Monday for Greece.

He said during his trip, he visited historic religious sites in Palestine and ate at a restaurant there: Segafredo Zanetti.

“To be honest, I found the Palestinians, at least in the area that I was in, they were full of hospitality and kindness,” he said yesterday, adding that the Israeli people were also kind.

Mr Evans said he saw signs of tension between the Palestinians and Israelis, with some locals telling tourists about the developing conflict between the two countries.

He said one Israeli tour guide told him his country needed peace more than ever. He said he saw his Israeli tour guide peacefully interact with Palestinians.

“My view is that there should be peace between the two sides,” he said, “because I was able to see how Israelis and Palestinians or Jews were able to co-exist.”

“The Palestinians are the sons of Ishmael, right in the Bible, and Israeli Jews are the sons of Isaac. So really, they are brothers and sisters fighting amongst themselves, so there should be some sort of reconciliation for them to be able to work together, co-exist, and bring peace to the region.”

Earlier this month, CARICOM called for a ceasefire in the conflict.

“The recent round of hostilities reflects the pain and suffering of ancient quarrels,” CARICOM said. “The ongoing harsh conditions under which the Palestinians live in veritable colonialism and Israel’s sense of insecurity will contribute to a cycle of violence until those realities are definitively addressed.

“Accordingly, CARICOM continues to support the United Nations Security Council Resolution 242 and the ongoing efforts of the United Nations towards a two-state solution as the best way to achieve comprehensive peace, security and tranquillity between Israel and Palestine.”