Michela Barnett-Ellis: Decriminalise abortion in all instances

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH an underground culture of abortion exists in The Bahamas, current and former prosecutors say people have rarely been prosecuted over the years for violating abortion laws.

An Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions official told The Tribune yesterday: “We haven’t had much in the past. I am only aware of two matters this year.”

On Monday, Dr Jamil Minnis, the son of former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, was charged with helping a 15-year-old girl from Harbour Island get an abortion, prompting discussion throughout the country partly because of the rareness of the charge. In addition to the gynaecologist, the 15-year-old girl’s mother and sister were also charged, with their arraignment coming a month after Alonzo Pinder was charged with having unlawful sexual intercourse with the girl.

In August, the mother of an 11-year-old girl allegedly raped by her stepfather was charged with causing harm to commit an abortion.

Free National Movement Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis said yesterday the country should decriminalise abortion in all cases and that doctors and parents should be left alone.

“It is our body,” she said. “She’s a 15-year-old. Yes, there are lots of teenage mothers who do well in life, but you know you’re closing opportunities.”

“I am aware of a recent decision where they found a doctor negligent in actions that resulted in an abortion, and he wasn’t charged, so we all have to wonder what’s the thinking behind this prosecution.”

“We shouldn’t be afraid. Someone should not be reluctant to seek medical help, and at the end of the day, that’s what it boils down to. We should never create an environment where someone is reluctant to get medical help.”

It is unclear whether the Davis administration will tackle the abortion issue.

In August, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he believes abortion is a personal choice.

He said changing the law so someone who is raped can get an abortion is a “medical matter” he would consider.

Several other Davis administration officials called for abortion laws to be reviewed, but the administration has made no public move that would suggest it is considering changing the law.

Some religious leaders oppose changing the status quo and would likely fight any move to do so.

Great Commission Ministries founder Bishop Walter Hanchell characterized abortion yesterday as murder. He said he opposes amending the law regardless of the circumstances of a pregnancy.

“The police should’ve been following up on the law and enforcing the law years ago,” he said.

“This thing has been happening for decades. This hasn’t just started, and it’s become an acceptable behaviour, but wrong is wrong.

“The police need to enforce every case. If you’re going to go after one case, investigate all. Charge whoever needs to be charged before the courts because it’s a crime.”