Cornish sex assault case heading to Supreme Court

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrrolle@tribunemedia.net

NORTH Abaco MP Kirk Cornish received his voluntary bill of indictment in his sexual assault case yesterday, signalling the advancement of his matter to the higher court.

He is scheduled to appear before Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson next week to enter a plea to charges of rape, assault and threats of death.

Cornish is accused of raping a woman at knifepoint on March 25 in New Providence.

Prosecutors also allege that he sexually assaulted the same woman at her Cooper’s Town, Abaco, residence on April 4 and threatened to kill her and her family.

He is also accused of assaulting her in Cooper’s Town on January 20.

He was officially arraigned on the offences in the Magistrate’s Court on August 9.

The Supreme Court granted him $9k emergency bail with one or two sureties. He must sign in at a police station in Abaco once a week.

Owen Wells and Anthony McKinney represent him.