EV battery fires, are we ready?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Lithium batteries … they can catch fire … what if my neighbour has an EV car which catches fire and causes fire damage to my property? What if he adds a electricity battery unit, lithium, to his solar panels? Electric bikes same. I hear certain Insurance providers are refusing to cover anything EV.

Watched a TV news item recently, honestly scared me as in the cases - actual - the fire damage was extensive and neighbours are still in court.

Don’t think as yet we have had any EV vehicle fires … hope Fire Services knows not to use water....water and lithium are explosive - are there re-assurances that the Fire Service can quickly control a lithium fire in my neighbour’s property - car - solar batteries Eve bike?

What if casually parked in a parking lot and the car parked next to mine an EV catches fire? Should EV’s have special parking areas?

AG needs to start looking at this asap - please before we start having incidents and also of serious legal problems.

Should EV vehicles be banned from being parked in carports and closed in garages? Makes sense if there is a fire the home will not go up in smoke.

There is an issue here - it needs addressing. What if the Insurance providers see your neighbour’s use of EV’s Lithium batteries as a risk to your property and increases your risk and premium?

PAULA MINNS

Nassau,

October 15, 2023.