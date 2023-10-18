Jonquel Jones on a roll in postseason

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama native Jonquel “JJ” Jones has been on a tear in the postseason which helped the New York Liberty to keep their championship window open on Sunday in an elimination game against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Brooklyn team handed the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) defending champions their first loss (87-73) of the postseason to make the series 2-1 behind a dominant performance from Jones on the weekend.

The confidence of the former WNBA MVP and her team received a huge boost from their latest win after they avoided a sweep and currently remain in contention for their first franchise title.

The Liberty forward has shown up in a big way for her team throughout the WNBA playoffs.

Her performances have been brilliant since the opening round against the Washington Mystics.

Since that series, the Grand Bahamian turned in eight consecutive double-double games to set a postseason record.

Her eight-game streak came to an end this weekend but the post player put up one of her highest scoring games of the WNBA playoffs - leading her team with 27 points - in the game three win. With the Liberty’s backs against the wall, Jones stepped up to ensure the team did not go home. Along with her team-high 27 points, she pulled down eight rebounds.

She also dished out three assists to help her teammates, and defensively she stopped three shots and picked up two steals.

In the bout she was dangerous from behind the arc. The 6-foot-6 forward nailed four of the Liberty’s 13 made three-pointers in game three. She went 4-for-7 from behind the three-point line for 57 per cent shooting and went 10-for-15 from the field.

The Grand Bahamian Liberty star has consistently been a staple for the team as she has improved on her regular season averages in points, rebounds and blocks in the postseason.

She is the team’s second best scorer behind league MVP Breanna Stewart, with 18.2 points per game.

Jones is currently leading the team in rebounds with 11.7 and blocks with 2.3, showing her defensive prowess in these playoffs.

Now with a chance to tie the series or risk being sent home tonight at the Barclays Center, the Liberty will look to Jones to put on another show in New York. Game four of the best-of-five series is slated to begin at 8pm. The following game, if the series is extended, will take place at 9pm in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday.

Stakes will be high as the Aces are hoping to become the first team since the Los Angeles Sparks from 2001-2002 to earn back-to-back WNBA title honours.

For the Liberty, they are trying to hang their first championship banner at the Barclays Center and Jones will fight to add a WNBA championship to her impressive list of accolades in her WNBA finals return.