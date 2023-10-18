A new day in primary school soccer

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE newly named Dawn N Knowles Primary School Soccer Tournament returned to the Roscow A L Davies Soccer Field yesterday morning.

Fifteen games were played across the north group for boys and girls in the under 10 and 12 divisions. The north group included TG Glover, Eva Hilton, Woodcock, Yellow Elder and Sadie Curtis Primary Schools.

Latoya Sturrup, president of the New Providence Public Primary Schools Sports Association (NPPPSSA), was excited for the primary schools to be back on the pitch.

“I am very excited. Ms Knowles did a kick off and also made a goal. The kids are excited, even though we had some sprinkles, we still managed to get the game off and everything is running smoothly,” Sturrup said. She added that the competition has improved across the primary schools after consecutive weeks of training.

“We have improved, the competition is stiffer and the children are well prepared. You could see that they have been training more… it is just an exciting time and the kids are having a lot of fun,” the NPPPSSA president said.

For the boys in the under 10 category, Eva Hilton earned wins against Sadie Curtis and Woodcock Primary. The primary school dropped Sadie Curtis 2-0 and Woodcock Primary 2-1. Antonio Hernandez earned three goals collectively on opening day for the school.

TG Glover defeated Woodcock Primary 2-0. Meanwhile, Sadie Curtis and Yellow Elder came out with a 0-0 draw in the division.

Eva Hilton once again shined but this time in the under 12 division. Noah Forbes pulled off a hat trick in the 5-0 win against TG Glover.

The primary school also prevailed 5-2 against Woodcock Primary.

Meanwhile, Yellow Elder defeated the latter opponent 2-1.

The under 12 girls division saw Eva Hilton shutdown TG Glover 4-0. Raynique Tinker came away as the hat trick hero in the match.

Additionally, the team finished in a 0-0 draw with Yellow Elder Primary School. The north group club also collected a 3-1 win against Woodcock Primary. TG Glover finished with a 2-2 draw against Woodcock.

Eva Hillton beat Sadie Curtis 2-0 and TG Glover 1-0 in the under 10 girls division. Sadie Curtis came out tied 2 apiece in their match against Yellow Elder.

Sturrup extended a special thanks to the Bahamas Football Association (BFA) for their role in providing the kids with equipment, uniforms and breakfast as well as their continued support of the NPPPSSA.

Games commence for the primary schools of the south group at 10am today.