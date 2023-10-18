Strong objection to PI Wendy’s

RE: Psomi Holdings, Proposed Change of Use (Restaurant)

Warm Comfort Greetings from Paradise!

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Comfort Suites Paradise Island strongly object to the conversion of the former Scotia Bank building to Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza fast food restaurants. It is indeed our position that tranquil exclusive resort haven of Paradise Island will be negatively impacted by additional fast-food outlets.

Principle areas of concern include the expected congestion and parking problem anticipated with the opening of two new fast-food restaurants. There are significant parking concerns now, even with the closure of the Scotia Bank Paradise Island Branch. This situation will increase substantially with the addition of the proposed facility.

In addition, there may be possible environmental concerns namely the disposal of grease and the increase presence of rodents that is synonymous with such food and beverage outlets.

Comfort Suites Paradise Island continues to be in opposition to the proposed development.

JERMAINE C WRIGHT

General Manager,

Nassau,

October 13, 2023