Bahamian man held for crossing US Border

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN man who was reportedly arrested for not having a visa while trying to cross into the United States from Mexico is “safe and sound,” according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A GoFundMe page was set up on October 5 to raise $15,000 to help Donovan Pinder return home to The Bahamas.

According to 10 News San Diago, the 30-year-old initially travelled in September to California to visit his close friend, Yuri Bowe, who later organised his GoFundMe page.

“On September 26, my friend Donavan from The Bahamas came to visit California,” Mr Bowe wrote. “We were excited for a memorable time together. Little did we know that our adventure would take an unexpected turn.

“On September 29, we went to Tijuana across the Mexican border in San Ysidro. We wanted to experience the vibrant culture. Little did we know this decision would lead to unfortunate events.”

“That night in Tijuana, we enjoyed the festivities and danced. Time flew as we immersed ourselves in the city’s energy. However, as the night ended and we prepared to return to the US, a shocking realisation hit us. Donavan was denied entry back and detained. We were shocked and confused, unaware of the reason behind this treatment.”

Mr Bowe told a news station in San Diego that his friend’s documents were not accepted as valid for entry back into the United States.

“My heart just sank,” he said. “They put handcuffs on him and arrested him and said that he needs a visa for him to cross.”

Mr Pinder was allowed to make two brief calls two days later, according to Mr Bowe, who said: “He was just crying. He doesn’t know what’s going to happen.”

The US Customs and Border Protection website notes that Bahamians seeking to enter the United States from a third country –– or who apply to enter the United States from anywhere other than pre-clearance facilities in Nassau or Freeport –– are required to have valid visas.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said yesterday that Mr Pinder is no longer in US custody.