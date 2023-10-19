Disciplinary charges brought against 55 prison officers and 1,036 inmates in 2021

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

DISCIPLINARY charges were brought against 55 prison officers in 2021, according to a 2021 Bahamas Department of Corrections report tabled in the House of Assembly yesterday.

“The Internal Affairs Unit conducts comprehensive investigations through information gathering and evidence collection to prosecute criminal activities within the facility relative to the violation of the institution’s laws and policies,” the report said. “This department also has oversight of vetting staff and inmates for institutional purposes.”

Disciplinary charges were reportedly brought against 1,036 inmates.

The report does not specify what led to the charges or how people were disciplined.

It is also unclear how many disciplinary matters are advanced to the judicial system for prosecution.

Prison officials confiscated various contraband, including 142 cell phones, one Wi-Fi box, 44 tobacco products, six cellular batteries, 73 headphones, 529 packages of suspected marijuana, 55 SIM cards, 38 make-shift weapons, one memory card, two moonshine, 67 cell phone chargers and 16 miscellaneous items.

Yesterday, police said officers seized a quantity of suspected marijuana from two women at the Department of Corrections and took them into custody.