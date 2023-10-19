Govt tables bill to enhance independence of judiciary

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration tabled legislation in the House of Assembly yesterday to enhance the independence of the judiciary.

A body independent of the executive will manage the judicial system if the bill is passed, allowing the judiciary to control its financial and administrative affairs.

The Court Services Bill 2023 would establish a Court Service Council responsible for supporting judicial officers, appointing staff as needed and ensuring employee adherence to workplace policies.

The chief executive officer would be the council’s principal administrator and subject to the directions of the board of directors of the council.

The board’s members would include the chief justice, the Court of Appeal president, a Supreme Court justice, the chief magistrate and others.

The board’s responsibilities would include “determining the administrative and financial policies and guidelines to be observed by the courts, giving general or specific direction with respect to the administrative and financial matters of the courts as the board deems necessary for carrying out the objectives of this Act”.

Under the bill, the council could enter into contracts and operate bank accounts.

It would also be required to prepare an annual report outlining its activities and financial affairs, which would be laid in Parliament.

The council’s funds would consist of filing fees, other court payments and “sums arising from grants, covenants, donations and other receipts from persons including national and international bodies” for training, educational and development purposes.

The funds would be used to pay salaries, allowances, and pensions to Supreme Court and Court of Appeal justices and judicial officers. They would cover operating and maintenance expenses, including court security.

“The accounts of the council shall be audited and reported on annually by the auditor general, and for that purpose, the auditor general or any person authorised by him shall have access to all books, records, returns and other documents relating to the accounts of the council,” the bill says.