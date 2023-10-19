Murder count at 80 as Man shot dead on Malcolm Road

THE country’s murder count, according to The Tribune’s records, rose to 80 after a man was fatally shot yesterday.

Around 2.28am on Wednesday, police were reportedly alerted by ShotSpotter technology of gunshots discharged on Malcolm Road west of Winder Terrace.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries inside a red car.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.