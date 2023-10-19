PM DAVIS ‘ASKED FTX CHIEF’ TO ADVISE SON: Court claim of email request to Bankman-Fried

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
The Prime Minister allegedly asked Sam Bankman-Fried to provide advice to his son about a digital assets project the latter was working on just two months before FTX collapsed.
The disclosure came during the FTX founder’s ongoing New York trial over the misappropriation of billions of dollars in client funds, when prosecutors asked an investigating FBI agent to clarify why Mr Bankman-Fried is facing wire fraud charges.
Danielle Kudla, from the US attorney’s office for southern New York, produced a September 2022 email purportedly sent by Philip Davis KC to the FTX founder as confirmation of the latter’s phone number. The message, sent from a gmail address and allegedly containing Mr Davis’ contact information, saw Mr Bankman-Fried send his own phone number in reply.
The Coindesk website, which is covering the latter’s trial, reported that Mr Davis in the e-mail asked Mr Bankman-Fried if his son could call the FTX chief to talk and seek advice about a non-fungible token (NFT) project he was working on. NFTs are a form of digital assets. Mr Bankman-Fried allegedly seemed agreeable, and said he would be available to the Prime Minister’s son via Zoom or phone.
No comment or response was received from the Prime Minister or his office despite Tribune inquiries yesterday. Latrae Rahming, his communications director, said Mr Davis was in Canada at a CARICOM summit with that country but he was hoping to hear back from him. No reply was received before press time last night.
There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by the Prime Minister in relation to the e-mail or contacting Mr Bankman-Fried, although Coindesk reported that it “underscores the cosy relationship” the FTX chief “enjoyed with officials in The Bahamas”.
The latest disclosure comes after the Prime Minister’s Office was earlier this month forced to state that Mr Davis never entertained proposals from Mr Bankman-Fried to pay off the country’s $11.6bn national debt.
Its statement came after The Times of London published an excerpt of author Michael Lewis’ biography of Mr Bankman-Fried. The excerpt said: “Sam explained that he was trying to decide whether simply to pay off the $9bn Bahamas national debt himself, so the country could fix roads and build schools and so on.
“He’d recently met the new prime minister to discuss this idea and some others. I learnt later from one of the Prime Minister’s aides that after the Bahamian general election in September 2021, Sam was the first person the Prime Minister had wanted to meet.”
Mr Rahming, in response, said: “We wish to clarify recent reports surrounding a meeting between Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mr Sam Bankman-Fried. Discussions were strictly confined to FTX’s relocation and its operations in The Bahamas, specifically concerning the invitation extended to the Prime Minister for the inauguration of FTX’s new headquarters.
“Mr Bankman-Fried advised the Prime Minister that FTX had changed its position from a satellite office to opening a headquarters. Prime Minister Davis used the platform at the company’s opening to signal that The Bahamas is open for business in the digital currency space.”
Comments
IslandWarrior 12 hours, 50 minutes ago
Based on the information provided, the emails produced by the FBI, if authentic and accurately depicting the Prime Minister's actions, raise serious ethical concerns. Using one's political influence to benefit a family member constitutes a breach of trust and an abuse of power.
In the context of these allegations, the Prime Minister's actions, as described in the emails, appear to indicate behaviour incompatible with the ethical standards expected of a public official. If these emails are substantiated and verified, they could significantly impact the Prime Minister's suitability for office. Such actions undermine the principles of fairness, transparency, and integrity, principles vital for effective governance and public trust.
The legal authorities must investigate the authenticity of these emails thoroughly and, if proven genuine, take appropriate legal and ethical measures. The citizens have a right to expect their leaders to uphold the highest standards of ethics and integrity. Transparency and accountability in addressing these allegations are essential to maintain the credibility of the political office and to ensure the public's continued trust.
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 9 minutes ago
The first rule was broken, the PM should never be in a position where he is in the room alone with an investor, financier, good samaritan whether in person or virtual.
These men and women need year round training on ethical standards with real life example of why something like accepting a watch from someone who's submitting a residency application to you is unethical. Basically what they're doing is "buying" you favour, in any decisions to follow your judgement will be clouded by the favour already bought. I mean it was a really nice Rolex that you're proud to show to your buddies on the golf course
Christina Rolle also fell into this trap shovelling dirt at the ground breaking for the organization she would hav ed to oversee. "Favour bought."
killemwitdakno 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
Forming relationships is not illegal. You can say this person is in xyz field, that doesn't put you in it. Every constituency member calls their MP to share their name and resume for a job.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 22 minutes ago
Did I say you cant be in the room? The danger is being in there alone, you're then subject to your rose eyed glasses judgement. The second danger is exactly what I said purchasing favour, its the seed of unethical judgement. Who guh rat on the drug dealer who buy all the kids Xboxes and bicycles for christmas?
whatsup 12 hours, 40 minutes ago
I miss THE PUNCH everyday. The Punch kept us informed was our politicians was up to.
TalRussell 9 hours, 29 minutes ago
@Comrade WhatsUp, Romans 10:9 that I confess to having been "Punch uninformed", never having read a single newspaper article. --- Yes?
sheeprunner12 11 hours, 54 minutes ago
The hundreth reason why Davis and his corrupt PLP Cabinet should resign from Office ........ If there was any integrity in the Westminster system that they love to crow about.
themessenger 11 hours, 37 minutes ago
@birdiestrachan will be here shortly to let yinna know Brave een do nuttin wrong.............
wellsy242 8 hours, 52 minutes ago
Pure facts...birdiestrachan will find some way to blame Minnis and the FNM for this.
Future 11 hours, 7 minutes ago
Dear Dumass, they have no care for morals, values, ethics, right/wrong, or hthe people of the country. A statement that stands obvious and true, backed by their actions securely
Future 11 hours ago
…..and there ain’t NOTHIN we can do about it as they spit in our faces and kick us in our asses. Just read the rules that they wrote.
TalRussell 10 hours, 11 minutes ago
Might want consider, placing a rush renovations completion order, over at The Colony's Commission of Inquiry Headquarters. ---.I guess, 'someone', --- Could've, accidentally pushed the 'send key' to a 'Repository of Gold Bullions Bars in the Billions of Dollars. --- This could be but the beginning of more than a 'mere inquiry' of a government department..... Might have to 'directly involve', The Colony's Governor-general's 'tech savvy peoples' taking charge --- 'Tis anticipated, there will be a flood Emails. --- Yes?
killemwitdakno 8 hours, 50 minutes ago
"The Colony's Governor-general's 'tech savvy peoples' taking charge --- 'Tis anticipated, there will be a flood Emails. --- Yes?"
No. Not bandwagoning.
killemwitdakno 9 hours ago
I don't even care about paying off this country's debts anymore (when that was the whole intention of the movement and going fishing to thwart the oil drilling pressure and austerity). I'd only save the few trapped talents that's our would be billionaires
killemwitdakno 8 hours, 52 minutes ago
Here's exactly when most countries get screwed by the IMF, as they're about to pay off their debt ( and as the IMF conglomerates are competing with crypto https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0epJ...">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0epJ...). Who are the most notable examples?
rosiepi 8 hours, 34 minutes ago
So what was Bankman-Fried offered and given to induce his generosity?? The support of a bunch of operatives well versed in corruption and steering round laws of governance to line their pockets
bahamianson 8 hours, 26 minutes ago
Yeah, advise son , and hire him , also. That's how it works. Only the politicians, family friends and lovers get the high paying jobs and.breaks. Brave was in the jewelry store when everyone was supposed to be at home during covid. His friend opened the store , the driver drove him to the store and the policemen didn't arrest him. Politicians should not be honored. They serve us not we serve them. Brave was looking out for his son. This place is a nasty place with nasty people. Everyone deserves food on the table.
bahamianson 8 hours, 23 minutes ago
It is like that photograph with Anna Nicole and Shane gibson. Do you really think that bahamians believe that she didn't get preferred treatment? Now, do you really think that the Bahamian people believe that Brave wasn't looking out for his son? They say a Maynard got all the million dollar legal work. This is a terrible place and only the politicians eat.
killemwitdakno 7 hours, 50 minutes ago
FYI, NFT is worthless art. Nothing to get up in arms about. Not sure who would bother a busy man at his level over them. I can say from that, this couldn't have been about a job.
I can say from asking his father directly that he's just a dummy.
killemwitdakno 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
So Minnis' son makes the news and now Davis'.
This doesn't match giving an abortion though.
hrysippus 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
Kentacky's am Fried FiilUp my bank account right quick.
IslandWarrior 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
Would you ever believe the words of a Pirate (Expulsis Piratis/Restituta Commercia): “Piracy expelled, commerce restored”? It never happened. It is still the Republic of Pirates, and this will not change anytime soon ...hahaha
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Asking for advice is not a crime. It is hard to comprehend how so many can be so lost Wisdom is above all else. Our dear priest use to tell us to pray to God for wisdom
hrysippus 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
So Birdie, you have a priest? so you one of the Catolicks, aye?
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
MR GIBSON WAS FULLY CLOTHED BY ANNA. BE D IF THEY HAD A PICTURE OF HIM NAKED THEY WOULD Have shown IT. THEN THE DULLARDS COULD TALK AND WRIGHT. It is my hope you all know better and are just playing the clown
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
I read a book once they pronounced the word Cat licksI never said I was . Anything. .like they say the wise will understand the fool has no need to know. One has to be careful because to many are missing from the looney farm.
hrysippus 31 minutes ago
Baurdie, you don have to say nothing more. Anglickins has vicars, Babtistes has pastas, and Catolicks has priests. Case closed.
