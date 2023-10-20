THE BTVI STORY: A journey from Andros

Alysso Oliver

2023 BTVI Graduate, Andros

In 2017, Androsians were abuzz with news that the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) was about to begin offering courses on their island. Among those eventually signing up was Alysso Oliver, who today is a proud graduate.

It took four years for the full-time worker to complete the Associate of Applied Science Degree in Office Administration.

“I remember being terrified. I thought to myself, ‘Can I do this?’ because I had been out of school for over 15 years and the thought of having to take classes at my age was not going to be easy. It’s the truth that age does not matter when it comes to learning,” said the 35-year-old.

The 2023 graduate works as a filing clerk at Huntley Christie High School in North Andros, which doubles as BTVI’s satellite campus on the island. She began her journey studying towards a certificate in Office Assistant, then moved into the degree programme during which there was a point when classes were moved online because of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was happy when BTVI went virtual because it allowed me to complete my classes quicker and I was able to meet so many new people. Not having to leave home was a blessing because I had just started a new job and my husband and I had just recently moved back to North Andros. It had to be God because everything fell in place,” she stated.

Balancing the duties of school, work and being a wife were challenging, but Alysso said she created a routine.

“I did my assignments early in the morning like around 2am. That’s when my brain tends to work better. Even though I would be doing schoolwork, I would be doing something else like washing or cooking,” she said.

Questioned as to how she would describe her BTVI experience, Alysso exclaimed, “Incredible.”

“I had some of the best instructors ever. All of them motivated me in different ways. I was so blessed. Also, I am grateful to the government of The Bahamas for the free tuition grant, to BTVI for making this all possible for me and my Andros Administrator, Marsha McDonald, for all the help and inspiration that she gave me,” she said.

BTVI’s current offerings at the Andros site are Office Assistant, Office Administration and Human Resources Management with 37 students enrolled. In 2022, BTVI had its first graduation ceremony on the island with this past year, students being flown to New Providence to participate in the ceremony. Overall, 23 students graduated between 2022 and 2023.

“It was the first time so many Androsian and other family island students graduated in Nassau. I was so excited. I got the chance to meet most of my classmates face to face. The experience was life changing. To be able to have my husband see me walk across that stage was what made my day. He stood by my side throughout my journey and for him to see me graduate with Honours was a blessing,” said the islander.

