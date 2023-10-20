Exuma pair top logo contest

By Fay Simmons

Exuma students take home top two prizes in the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) Creative Minds Logo Competition.

Orlando Ferguson, of LN Coakley High School in Exuma, took home top prize and won $500 and Azaria Wilson, L N Coakley, came second and won $250.

The competition set out to engage young people in knowing what the CPC does while also revamping the department’s logo.

About 120 students entered the competition and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said competitions such as these facilitate creative thinking and engage students in daily management of the country.

He said: “I want to congratulate the winners. I think this is an important occasion that we use creative skills to hone creative minds.

“I invite you to continue to do so not just to get a new logo, but also to teach our young people about their rights and to engage them into the governance, management and running of our country at a very early age.”

Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said: “First of all, it gives our young people an opportunity to compete artistically and it will stimulate a great burst of competitive artwork across our high schools nationwide, which will be able to capture the messaging that the department requires to get the word out. Secondly, it will help to educate our young people on the fact that they do have rights as consumers, and that we all do. There are standards that are in play in our country.”