FNM ratifies Bishop Ricardo Grant for by-election

THE Free National Movement ratified Bishop Ricardo Grant last night for the upcoming West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election to replace Obie Wilchcombe, who died unexpectedly last month.

Bishop Grant, who was born in Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, was working to build support in the constituency before Mr Wilchcombe died. He is the pastor of Community Holiness Church in Eight Mile Rock and Universal Household of Faith on Hawksbill Road. He is a retired police officer who ascended to reserve superintendent.

An energised crowd of FNM supporters showed up to the FNM’s Central Council meeting and press conference. There was music, dancing and cheers to welcome Bishop Grant.

Bishop Grant’s nomination was all but guaranteed since the FNM’s Central Council unanimously voted to contest the general election on September 28. He was the only person who applied for the FNM’s nomination.

Last night, the FNM showcased the work it has done behind the scenes to prepare for the first by-election since 2012.

As he addressed party supporters and the press, Bishop Grant stood in front of a large banner featuring his image and the slogan “Focused On You.” At least one billboard bearing that image and slogan were erected in West Grand Bahama yesterday evening. The FNM, according to a source, plan to have a rally in Bimini today and Grand Bahama tomorrow.

Asked his views on the church versus state, Bishop Grant said they have the same purpose: to serve.

“We serve and we serve people and when you talk about church, church has always been about service, it’s been about council, it’s about feeding the sick, feeding the hungry, visiting the sick, visiting the homeless,” he said.

“When you talk about state, state should be about ensuring that its citizens always have the best quality of life that it should serve. So, when you’re talking about church and state, they are separate but their function and their service to the people is the same.”

FNM leader Michael Pintard accused the Progressive Liberal Party of exploiting Mr Wilchcombe.

“We remind the people of West Grand Bahama that it was this administration that did not want Mr Wilchcombe,” he said. “It is this same administration that attempts to play on the emotions of Bahamians at every turn, even when it is one of our own.”

Mr Pintard said he believes the FNM could win the by-election. The seat has traditionally been a PLP stronghold. This century, the PLP has lost the seat only once, in 2017. There are nearly 5700 people registered to vote in the constituency.

Bishop Grant joins independent candidate Terneille Burrows and Coalition of Independents leader Lincoln Bain as people expected to vie for the seat in the by-election. The PLP could name its candidate tonight during a National General Council meeting.