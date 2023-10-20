Man dies after getting trapped under mack truck

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN is dead after getting trapped beneath a truck in a grisly traffic accident in New Providence yesterday.

Police said the accident happened just after midnight on Thursday when a Mack truck collided with a Yamaha motorcycle at the junction of Carmichael and Golden Isle roads.

Upon arrival, officers found the motorcycle trapped beneath the truck.

The motorist, said to be in his mid-20s, was retrieved but sustained significant injuries while the truck driver was left unharmed, police said. The motorist was pronounced dead.

“At present, the cause of the collision is unknown. Investigations into this matter is ongoing,” police said.

This is the fourth traffic-related death for the week and 45th for the year.

Chief Superintendent David Lockhart of the Royal Bahamas Police Force traffic division recently urged drivers to be careful.

“As always, we are saying to persons, please adhere to all the traffic rules and regulations as it pertains to the road traffic laws and regulations,” he said.

“We cannot emphasise enough that when persons are travelling at night, ensure that you are adhering to all the rules; that is that you have on your seatbelt, you have on your headlight, that you obey all the traffic rules.”