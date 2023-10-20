Man ordered to attend drug counselling

By Leandra Rolle

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MECHANIC was ordered to attend drug counselling Friday after police found him with $400 worth of marijuana this week.

Police arrested Virgil Dean, 38, on October 18 after they found drugs in his home.

He pleaded guilty to the offence during his hearing before Magistrate Shaka Serville on Friday.

During his plea litigation, Dean’s attorney noted that his client was a father of three who had no previous convictions.

The attorney also asked the court to consider granting Dean a conditional discharge, arguing that he had no pending matters and did not waste the court's time by pleading guilty at his first opportunity.

In response, Magistrate Serville ordered him to attend drug counselling classes and to be of good behaviour for six months.

Dean was told that failure to comply would result in a $1,000 fine or three months behind bars.