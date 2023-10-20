PLP National General Council accepts recommendation of Kingsley Smith for West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election

Photo Gallery
PLP National General Council meeting
Photos: Dante Carrer
FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE: The National General Council of the Progressive Liberal Party has accepted the candidates committee recommendation of Kingsley Smith for the upcoming West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election after a raucous meeting.
FROM EARLIER:
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
THE candidates committee of the Progressive Liberal Party is expected to recommend that Chief Passport Officer Kingsley Smith be the nominee in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election at tonight's National General Council meeting, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
The committee made the decision after interviewing ten hopefuls yesterday at the party’s headquarters on Farrington Road.
The NGC will vote tonight on whether to accept the committee’s recommendation.
Former parliamentarian and Cabinet minister Shane Gibson has requested that the NGC vote through a secret ballot.
Contacted Friday, Mr Gibson told The Tribune he has not given up his effort to secure the nomination.
“The decision will be made tonight,” he said, adding that he never expected the candidates committee to choose him. “Only the NGC can make the decision.”
Mr Gibson faces an uphill battle to secure the nomination. Rejecting the candidates committee’s recommendation would be seen as rebuffing PLP leader and Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, who heads the committee and still enjoys support from the party faithful.
“It is not unusual for people to go against the leader's decision,” Mr Gibson said.
Some PLP supporters are bracing for a potentially raucous meeting tonight.
Mr Gibson, a formidable tactician and one of the most well-known political figures of his era, has dwarfed other aspirants in generating media attention and creating the appearance of having considerable support.
Publicly, the race to replace Obie Wilchcombe, who died unexpectedly last month, has been characterised by suspense and drama in the PLP and certainty in the Free National Movement, a reversal of themes since the 2021 general election, during which the PLP has generally projected stability and the FNM has had infighting.
Yesterday, the FNM ratified Bishop Ricardo Grant for the by-election, which must be held by November 25th. Billboards bearing Bishop Grant's image and slogan have already been erected in the constituency.
Comments
DonAnthony 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
Shane Gibson didn’t spread enough shingles around?
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
Soooooooooo, who is running the PLP?????? Or, where does the buck stop?????
The PM/Leader????? ......... the Chairman/SG???????? ........or the NGC??????
Shane will test the mettle of the PLP and we will see who really has the power in that party.
Sounds like the inmates are running the asylum on that PLP ship (smackboat).
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
Can this committee vote talk to the people who can vote Mr Gibson was their best choice he has chrisma like obie. They will loose this one
crawfish 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
What is of greater interest to many, who will be the Candidate for the COI?
Some are speculating that it will be Lincoln Bain.
birdiestrachan 59 minutes ago
When they loose it will be their fault Too bad
birdiestrachan 49 minutes ago
It is finished never mind them . Mr Mitchell spoke what they would do some time ago.Grant has this one. Because many PLPs will not vote Bishop Grant can thank Mr Mitchell
