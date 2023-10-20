PLP National General Council accepts recommendation of Kingsley Smith for West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Kingsley Smith speaking on Friday night

FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE: The National General Council of the Progressive Liberal Party has accepted the candidates committee recommendation of Kingsley Smith for the upcoming West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election after a raucous meeting.

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE candidates committee of the Progressive Liberal Party is expected to recommend that Chief Passport Officer Kingsley Smith be the nominee in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election at tonight's National General Council meeting, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The committee made the decision after interviewing ten hopefuls yesterday at the party’s headquarters on Farrington Road.

The NGC will vote tonight on whether to accept the committee’s recommendation.

Former parliamentarian and Cabinet minister Shane Gibson has requested that the NGC vote through a secret ballot.

Contacted Friday, Mr Gibson told The Tribune he has not given up his effort to secure the nomination.

“The decision will be made tonight,” he said, adding that he never expected the candidates committee to choose him. “Only the NGC can make the decision.”

Mr Gibson faces an uphill battle to secure the nomination. Rejecting the candidates committee’s recommendation would be seen as rebuffing PLP leader and Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, who heads the committee and still enjoys support from the party faithful.

“It is not unusual for people to go against the leader's decision,” Mr Gibson said.

Some PLP supporters are bracing for a potentially raucous meeting tonight.

Mr Gibson, a formidable tactician and one of the most well-known political figures of his era, has dwarfed other aspirants in generating media attention and creating the appearance of having considerable support.

Publicly, the race to replace Obie Wilchcombe, who died unexpectedly last month, has been characterised by suspense and drama in the PLP and certainty in the Free National Movement, a reversal of themes since the 2021 general election, during which the PLP has generally projected stability and the FNM has had infighting.

Yesterday, the FNM ratified Bishop Ricardo Grant for the by-election, which must be held by November 25th. Billboards bearing Bishop Grant's image and slogan have already been erected in the constituency.