Prison officers accused of smuggling drugs, contraband into BDOCS

By LEANDRA Rolle
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
TWO WOMEN prison officers accused of smuggling drugs and other contraband into the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) were granted $4,000 bail Friday.
Vernisha Moss, 34, and Claysandra Morely, 25, stood before Magistrate Shaka Serville accused of taking prohibited items into a correctional facility.
Police allege that the two smuggled $700 worth of marijuana allegedly concealed in black taped packages, an Alacatel cellphone and a cellphone charger into the prison on October 17.
However, the defendants denied the allegations during their hearing on Friday.
They were subsequently granted $4,000 bail with one or two suretors.
Moss is represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson, while Morely is represented by Devard Francis.
The defendants will return to court on March 11.
