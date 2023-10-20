Prison officers accused of smuggling drugs, contraband into BDOCS

By LEANDRA Rolle

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO WOMEN prison officers accused of smuggling drugs and other contraband into the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) were granted $4,000 bail Friday.

Vernisha Moss, 34, and Claysandra Morely, 25, stood before Magistrate Shaka Serville accused of taking prohibited items into a correctional facility.

Police allege that the two smuggled $700 worth of marijuana allegedly concealed in black taped packages, an Alacatel cellphone and a cellphone charger into the prison on October 17.

However, the defendants denied the allegations during their hearing on Friday.

They were subsequently granted $4,000 bail with one or two suretors.

Moss is represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson, while Morely is represented by Devard Francis.

The defendants will return to court on March 11.