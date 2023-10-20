Sea strong spruces up Goodman’s Bay

Sea Strong Bahamas held its first beach clean up of the school year last weekend at Goodman’s Bay.

The student led, environmental non- profit conducts regular beach clean ups as a part of its mandate to create a more sustainable Bahamas through education, fundraising and community service.

Young environmentalists in the Bahamas between the ages of 13 and 18 can join the team and work with like minded young people to effect a positive change on our environment.