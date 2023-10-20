Shane Gibson asks for secret ballot from PLP Council

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SHANE Gibson wants the Progressive Liberal Party’s National General Council to vote by secret ballot tonight to approve its candidate for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election.

Mr Gibson said this in a letter to the party’s secretary general yesterday.

“In so doing, the internal democracy of the PLP will be preserved and perceived by all to be fair and transparent,” he wrote. “To do otherwise invites an ill view of our internal processes.”

The PLP’s constitution says the candidates’ committee “shall afford the National General Council fair opportunity to state the grounds of any objection to a proposed candidate and shall be allowed to vote by secret ballot on the approval of candidates.”

Yesterday, Mr Gibson and nine other hopefuls were interviewed by the PLP’s candidates committee, a body that includes Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and PLP chairman Fred Mitchell.

The committee was expected to deliberate and choose a candidate that they will present to the NGC tonight for approval.

Supporters of Mr Gibson donned PLP paraphernalia, waved posters and chanted praise for the former Golden Gates MP ahead of his interview at the party’s headquarters on Joe Farrington Road.

Mr Gibson, a formidable tactician and one of the most well-known political figures of his era, has dwarfed other applicants in generating media attention and creating the appearance of having overwhelming support.

However, some PLP insiders believe he is a polarising figure from the past and that party supporters would galvanise behind whoever the party nominates.

The by-election to replace Obie Wilchcombe, who died last month, must be held by November 25, according to acting Parliamentary Commissioner Arthur Taylor.

Publicly, the race has been characterised by suspense and drama in the PLP and certainty in the Free National Movement, a reversal of themes since the 2021 general election, during which the PLP has generally projected stability and the FNM has had infighting.

Headlines have highlighted tension between Mr Gibson and Mr Mitchell, former Cabinet colleagues.

Though he has not called names, Mr Mitchell has made statements in voice notes that many interpret as about Mr Gibson. Last week, he said former public officials must know when to move on.

In response, Mr Gibson told The Tribune he is younger than Mr Mitchell.

“I didn’t have a ministry where I could fly up and down all over the place and that’s my ministry,” he said on Sunday. “I had a ministry where I had to actually work, not where I fly, interact, have coffee and tea and drinks and cigars. My ministry is helping people and getting things done.”