Three face gun charges

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO men and a woman were charged with possession of an illegal firearm in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court this week.

Dion Storr, 20; Monryan Saunders, 22; and Margetta Storr, 36, all residents of Gordan Avenue, Freeport, appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing in Court Three.

Dion Storr was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm with intent to put another in fear.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted $7,000, and $5,000 bail in connection with both charges.

Saunders also pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted $5,000 bail, with one or two sureties.

Margetta Storr also pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties.

All of the accused must sign in at the Central Police Station every Wednesday before 6 p.m.

The cases were adjourned to March 18, 2024.